Sharen Ferre Campbell
1940 ~ 2019
Sharen Ferre Campbell our wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother died on October 28, 2019.
You may visit with the family, Friday, November 1, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, UT, or November 2, 2019 from 11:45 am to 12:45 pm at the LDS Chapel, 160 South 300 East, Centerville, UT. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Travis, and their little girl, Deborah, at Sunset Lawn, 1300 South 1950 East in Salt Lake City. Extended obituary at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019