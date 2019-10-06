|
Sharon Allred McDonald
"Sue"
Our beloved mother, Sharon Suzanne Allred McDonald (Sue) passed away peacefully surrounded by all of her children on October 2, 2019.
Born April 7, 1938 to DeMar Parkinson Allred and Bettie Ruth Jenkinson in Salt Lake City, Utah. Sue was raised in a loving household by two of the most loving parents anyone could wish for. Along with her sister Judy, she spent her childhood laughing at her fathers' jokes at the dinner table, riding horses and skiing in the Utah Mountains.
Sue married John Henry McDonald III on June 14, 1957 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple on June 14, 1962. In 1965 John and Sue built a home in Murray, Utah where they raised their family and stayed the remainder of their lives.
Sue's primary focus was her family. There was nothing Sue wanted more in life than to be a mother. She exemplified that roll in every way. There are few as willing to endure as much as she to realize her dream. Together she and John endured the loss of two young children and a still born, yet continued to persevere and create the family she dreamed of. She eventually raised seven children.
Sue was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings her entire life including Relief Society President. Sue first considered herself a child of God. Her commitment to the Savior Jesus Christ was the guiding factor in everything she did. Her dedication to her husband, children, friends and loved ones was and extension of her intense faith in the gospel of Jesus Christ.
Sues posterity has grown to twenty-five grandchildren and twelve great- grandchildren. Each has been touched by her love and kindness. Her legacy will last through the eternities.
Sue is survived by her children, Michelle McCutcheon (Steve), Carlsbad, NM; Spencer McDonald (Jackie), South Jordan,UT; Lance McDonald, Kansas City, MO; Tara Allein (Mike), Holladay, UT; Camille Rubsamen (Dean), Murray, UT; Nathan McDonald (Kimberly), West Jordan, UT; twenty-five grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren. Sue is preceded in death by husband, John Henry McDonald III; daughter, Lisa McDonald; son, John Henry McDonald IV; son, Sean Christian McDonald; father, DeMar Parkinson Allred; mother, Bettie Ruth Allred; sister, Judith Engh.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S State St, Murray, UT from 6-8 P.M. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Murray 1st Ward, 755 E Three Fountains Dr, Murray, UT at 11 A.M. A viewing will be held prior to services from 10-10:45 A.M. Interment will take place at the Murray City Cemetery immediately following the services. The family would like to thank Beehive Home of South Jordan and Brio Hospice for their loving care of our mother and grandmother in her final days. The full version of her obituary and online condolences can be found at https://www.jenkins-soffe.com/obituaries/obituary-listings.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 6, 2019