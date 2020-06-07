Sharon Ann Taylor
1945 ~ 2020
Sharon Ann Taylor, age 75, died May 27, 2020 due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease at Canyon Creek Assisted Living Center in Murry, Utah. She was laid to rest on June 4, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary. Sharon was born to the parents of James Joseph Lynch and Phyllis June Weimer in Indianapolis, Indiana on December 11, 1945. Sharon grew up in Franklin Park, Illinois, where she was the oldest of 4 siblings (Thomas, Pat, Lisa). She graduated as a Registered Nurse from a Catholic Nursing Academy in Chicago, Illinois. She married Arthur Thomas Wasek in 1966 in Chicago, Illinois, and they lived in Phoenix, Arizona for two years, then relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah. She and Arthur had 3 children David, Cindy, and Ryan. Sharon practiced nursing in the clinical environment in Salt Lake City, Utah for a number of years at various hospitals. Sharon and Arthur were divorced in 1982. She worked at the Utah State Department of Health in upper management from 1976-1990. She returned to school to earn her Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Nursing from the University of Utah, graduating in 1993. In 2001 she moved to West Palm, Florida and married Steve Taylor in 2004, where they spent several years before moving back to Utah in 2011. She has practiced as a Nurse Practitioner since 1996 in various fields of nursing including Family Practice, Internal Medicine, Geriatrics, and Hospice. She provided loving care to many patients throughout her life, and was passionate about her career. She was a devout Catholic, and found much peace and comfort within her faith. Sharon was also a lover of dogs, and had many loving companions throughout her life.
Sharon was preceded in death by her father, James Joseph Lynch. She is survived by her loving husband, Steve Taylor, mother Phyllis June Lynch, siblings Thomas Lynch (Linda), Pat Morris (Larry), and Lisa Miller (Dean), children David Wasek, Cynthia Wasek, and Ryan Wasek (Nathalie), grandchildren Madison Butters, Samantha Butters, Robbie Butters, Jack Butters, McKenzie Wasek, Adrie Wasek, Paige Wasek, Mia Gonzalez, Alexis Gonzalez, Alicia Gonzalez, Avery Gonzalez.
A special thank you and gratitude to all the wonderful nurses and staff that lovingly cared for Sharon at Canyon Creek Assisted Living Center, especially Ibrahim and Mandy and Tanya from Utah Hospice.
If you would like to make a donation in honor of Sharon Ann Taylor, please send to Alzheimer's Association in lieu of flowers.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 7, 2020.