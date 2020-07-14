1942 ~ 2020
Sharon (aka "Auntie Pickle") passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 in Centennial, CO. She was born on Dec 9, 1942 in SLC, UT, and served a mission in New Zealand where she met her eternal companion, Joseph Thomas Alfrey, Jr. (Tom), who preceded her in death. Sharon is survived by her 4 sons, daughter, 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and 3 siblings and brother-in-law. Graveside services July 18, 2020. For full obituary and service details: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9259353