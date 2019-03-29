Sharon Elaine Tuttle

1946 ~ 2019

Our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Sharon Elaine Turner Tuttle passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019. Sharon was born on December 6, 1946 in Kinston, North Carolina to Johnnie Stephen and Almeta Heath Turner. She married Lewis Allen Tuttle in 1967 in Deep Run, North Carolina and they were sealed in the Manti, Utah Temple in 1968.

Sharon dedicated her life to serving others as a Registered Nurse in neonatal intensive care and mother baby units in North Carolina and Washington. In the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served as stake Relief Society and Young Women's President at various times and lastly as an ordinance worker at the Draper, Utah Temple. She was loved by all for her ready smile, perfect dimples and willing hands for any call to serve.

She is survived by her husband, Lewis Allen Tuttle. Children and grandchildren: Amanda Behrmann with Geoffrey and Erika, Courtney and Michael. Nathan and Rebecca Tuttle with Cannon and Colin. Erin Sanchez with Dellah, Ruby, Theo, Lucian and Sylvie. Jennifer and Kendall Wilson with Ethan, Avery, Blake, Camryn, McKay, Carter and Finn. Brothers: Butch and Mary Donna Turner, Sammie and Janice Turner, Cobb and Teresa Turner and Charlie and Merri Ellen Turner.

Preceded in death by her parents. Son, Micah Aaron Tuttle and grandson, Christian Hartley Wilson.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:30 am at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held Saturday from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Larkin Sunset Gardens.



Published in Deseret News on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary