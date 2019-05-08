Services Wasatch Lawn Mortuary 3401 South Highland Drive Salt Lake City , UT 84106 (801) 466-8687 For more information about Sharon Hansen Graveside service 10:30 AM Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park 3401 Highland Drive Salt Lake City, , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Sharon Hansen Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Sharon Farr Hansen

Sharon Farr Hansen

1936 - 2019

This Mother's Day give your Mom a big hug because we will be sorely missing ours. Sharon Farr Hansen died this past Thursday the 2nd of May, 2019 in one of her favorite places. Soaking in the tub in her darling home. She had been feeling sick the last few years but that never stopped her from getting up each day and enjoying her friends and family. A typical day would be talking to her daughters, yelling down the stairs to Jerry while he yelled back up (neither of them hearing what the other one said), then going to bridge to trump all her many friends. Boy will they be glad they now have a chance to win the big bridge daily winning pot of $2.00.

Mom was born on October 2, 1936 in Ogden, Utah. She was the youngest of four children to Dexter and M. Viola Farr. The Farr Family helped establish Ogden. Her Father and Mother were well known in the community and started Farr's Ice Cream which is a Utah favorite. Being the youngest allowed Mom to live a pampered life with a ranch to enjoy every summer. That didn't stop her from falling in love with a boy from the "other side of Harrison Boulevard", Gerald "Jerry" Hansen. They married on June 5th, 1956 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they had 3 children, Cari (Thayne) Tagge, Kristy (Steve) Morrison and Matthew who died at the age of three. This left a scar on our Mother's heart until the day she died. We know the reunion with her little boy was a fabulous one last week.

Our Mom was an amazing athlete. While attending Weber State College, she earned her associates degree and participated in many sports while winning anything she tried. She was well liked by all who knew her and was President of her college sorority, La Dianaeda.

Mom and Dad enjoyed traveling the world together. She always said going to Florida every January helped warm up her aching bones. Mom also served as the Stake Sports Director for over 12 years for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

Many of you know our Mom from either tennis or bridge. She excelled at both. As a 4.5 tennis player at Salt Lake Tennis Club she made lifelong friends to travel and play with. She competed at many regional and national tennis tournaments along with taking the gold many times at The Senior Games in St. George. She only quit playing tennis a few years ago when her weathered lungs wouldn't keep up with her little legs. Her opponents still remember her wicked angles and perfect lobs. Our Mom then started playing more bridge to occupy her time. We didn't think someone could play 3, 4 or sometimes 5 times a week, but she managed. Buddy, party, couples, marathon, swiss teams & duplicate filled her time. Her couples group played for decades slowly losing their hearing and their eye site while trying to keep their minds sharp. Between couples and ladies groups she honed her skills with her soft yet serious demeanor and she could make a great score with the worst hand dealt all the while asking about everyone's kids.

Her family is already missing her crazy hugs, Sunday dinners, BBQ swims and her supportive smile. She rarely missed a Football, Tennis, Volleyball, Wrestling, Lacrosse or Cheerleading event her grandkids participated in. Most of all we will miss her listening ear where we would talk & talk and she would always listen & agree. She is survived by her lifelong companion Jerry, her daughters Cari and Kristy, their husbands Thayne and Steve, her grandchildren Chad (Molly) Tagge, Mindi (Casey) Humpherys, Sean (Carlee) Tagge, James Morrison, Matt (Olivia) Morrison, Laci (Steve) Lee and Sami Morrison. A spark was added to our mom's life when the great grandchildren arrived. She loved Olive, Dexter, Shaylee, Beau, Oscar and Jackson. She is also survived by her brother Dexter Duane Farr. As per our Mom's wishes we will be having a short, untraditional graveside service this Saturday May 11th at the gravesite, 10:30am sharp. Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. Please share memories on the website wasatchlawn.com under Sharon's guestbook. In lieu of flowers please perform an anonymous act of kindness and send a cheer to Sharon.



