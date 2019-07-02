Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aspen Funeral Services
459 Universal Cir
Sandy, UT 84070
(801) 977-0278
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Syracuse 10th Ward
1469 West 700 South Syracuse
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Bissell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Flarence (Keysor) Bissell


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sharon Flarence (Keysor) Bissell Obituary
Sharon Flarence (Keysor) Bissell
In Loving Memory
Sharon Flarence (Keysor) Bissell, 79 Years old, resident of Clearfield, UT died in her home of natural causes on 06/28/2019. Born to W. Cloris and Rhea Nelson Keysor of Salt Lake City, Utah on July 19, 1939. Survived by her husband Paul Bissell. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Syracuse 10th Ward 1469 West 700 South Syracuse, on her 80th birthday July 19, 2019 at 10:00 am. Her remains will be taken to the Utah Veterans Cemetery, 17111 South 1700 West Bluffdale, Utah at a later date. For full obituary see www.aspenfh.com.
Published in Deseret News on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now