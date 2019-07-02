|
|
Sharon Flarence (Keysor) Bissell
In Loving Memory
Sharon Flarence (Keysor) Bissell, 79 Years old, resident of Clearfield, UT died in her home of natural causes on 06/28/2019. Born to W. Cloris and Rhea Nelson Keysor of Salt Lake City, Utah on July 19, 1939. Survived by her husband Paul Bissell. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Syracuse 10th Ward 1469 West 700 South Syracuse, on her 80th birthday July 19, 2019 at 10:00 am. Her remains will be taken to the Utah Veterans Cemetery, 17111 South 1700 West Bluffdale, Utah at a later date. For full obituary see www.aspenfh.com.
Published in Deseret News on July 2, 2019