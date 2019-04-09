Sharon Gayle Johnson

1938 ~ 2019

Sharon Gayle Johnson, 80, passed April 2, 2019 after a valiant and graceful clash with a highly invasive glioblastoma. Sharon was born on December 28, 1938 to Irven Adelbert and Helga Otilda Swenson. Sharon was born and raised in Midvale, Utah with her sister Merilee and brother Ronnie. She was on the Cheer Leading Squad and a Graduate of Jordan High School where many lasting memories & lifelong friends were fostered. Sharon married her true love, Joseph Dean Johnson in 1958. In 1960 they opened Hillcrest Glass and Paint and worked side by side for over 40 years. Sharon became an accomplished business woman. She loved helping customers and they loved their conversations with her. Although they worked long hours, they always found time for boating trips with family and friends. Lake Powell was one of Sharon's favorite destinations. Sharon accomplished her dream to fly in 1983 when she received her private pilots license. Sharon and Dean enjoyed owning and flying their own plane wherever they chose. Sharon's adventurous spirit also included cross country skiing, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, tennis and golf. A notorious green thumb was also a trait of Sharon's. She was a lover of all plants as anyone would recognize as they entered her home site. She was known for sharing the bounty of her glorious raspberry patch and garden. Sharon's favorite church callings were being in the Primary and most recently working in the library with a group of sparkling ladies that she loved. Sharon is survived by her sister, Merilee (Jim) Withers. Sharon and Dean were the proud parents of five mostly wonderful children. Sharon had a strong role in raising her children to become self-sufficient contributing members of society. Kevin (Jeannie) Johnson, Curtis (Suzette) Johnson, Craig (Jackie) Johnson, Carolyn (Bryce) Gubler, Chris (Tiffanie) Johnson, 12 delightful grandchildren, one great-grandchild and an adopted, blind, hard of hearing cat named Missie. Sharon is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Ronald (Nona) Swenson, and her best friend and husband Joseph Dean Johnson. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Union 2nd Ward Chapel, 1535 East Creek Road in Cottonwood Heights. A visitation will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) on Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and on Friday morning from 9:30 - 10:30 am prior to the services at the church. Interment will be at the Murray City Cemetery.



Published in Deseret News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary