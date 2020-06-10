1940 ~ 2020
Sharon Johnson St. Clair passed away peacefully in her home at Fairfield Village in Layton, Utah, on June 5, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Michael St. Clair, her parents, Stanley Wallace and Mary Nelda Johnson, her sister Anna Ballard, and her grandson, Cole Spencer St. Clair.
Sharon Victoria Johnson was born in Ephraim, Utah, on March 25, 1940, and moved to the Washington, D.C. area at a young age. She spent her youth growing up in the heart of the nation's capital and spent her summers in Sanpete County with her extended family. She met her husband, Mike, at a church dance and they were married in 1960 and sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on their honeymoon.
Sharon and Mike raised their family in Potomac, Maryland, until 2005, when they moved to Layton, Utah, to be closer to family. They built a beautiful home where they lived for 12 years before transitioning to Fairfield Village.
Sharon loved living in Washington D.C. and the history that it held. She shared this love with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her grandchildren remember her great storytelling and contagious laugh. She never forgot a birthday and sent a handwritten card to each child, spouse, and grandchild.
Sharon enjoyed a long and happy marriage with Mike, who adored her, as she did him. This year, August 27, would have marked their 60th anniversary. Sharon and Mike were a team. They supported their family at every major event in their lives, from graduations to weddings to births. She served by Mike's side when he was bishop of the Washington, D.C. temple ward. She often said the ward was as close to heaven as she could get in this lifetime. They also served as temple workers in the Ogden temple, until it was closed for its renovation.
Sharon loved to travel with her husband and family. They traveled often to visit their six children around the country and taught their children and grandchildren to love the ocean, especially the Outer Banks, NC, at an early age. Sharon missed Mike dearly and looked forward with anticipation to the time they would be reunited.
Sharon had an eye for beauty, both in nature and indoors. She took pride in decorating her home for every holiday, especially Christmas. She had a knack for outfitting herself and her grandchildren, and she was known in her Maryland community for making beautiful and delicious wedding cakes. She loved her community there and the many friends she made throughout her more than 40 years in Potomac.
Sharon made several friends in her time living at Fairfield Village, whom she cherished. Some of her favorite activities were listening to SunShade 'N Rain, watching movies and attending the weekly "Lunch Bunch."
The family thanks Fairfield Village and Encompass hospice for taking such good care of Sharon in the weeks preceding her death.
Sharon is survived by her children John Michael St. Clair Jr., Seattle; Greg and Melanie St. Clair, Phoenix; Jeff and Angie St. Clair, Atlanta; Kent and Amy St. Clair, Las Vegas; Mary and David Yost, Layton; Scott and Gigi St. Clair, Orlando. Sharon leaves behind 18 grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 10, 2020.