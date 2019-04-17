|
|
Sharon Walker Thompson
October 17, 1937 - April 13, 2019
Sharon Walker Thompson passed away April 13, 2019. There will be a viewing Friday April 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Russon Brothers Mortuary; 295 N Main St, Bountiful, Utah. Funeral services will be held Saturday April 20, 2019 at 11:00 am at the LDS Church at 115 E Wicker Lane, Bountiful, UT with a viewing preceding it from 9:30 to 10:30. For a full obituary or to leave condolences please visit www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 17, 2019