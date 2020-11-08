Sharon Wettstein Stahle died in her home on November 2, 2020, in Bountiful, UT. She had been struggling with and ultimately succumbed to complications from a stroke suffered in 2017. She was 74.
Sharon was born on January 4, 1946, in Bountiful, UT to her parents, Glen Lorin and Florence Larene Wettstein. She was the second of four children. She graduated from Weber State College with a degree in Nursing. She married Richard Henry Stahle on August 31, 1966, in the Salt Lake City Temple, and they had four children. The Stahles lived in Davis County their entire lives, Richard working as an attorney in Salt Lake City and Sharon working as a Labor and Delivery Nurse at Lakeview and Davis hospitals until 2008. Outside her occupation, she dedicated herself to caring for her children and grandchildren as well as faithfully serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life.
Sharon was an avid knitter, painter and reader. She loved music and attended numerous concerts. She also loved to travel, managing to visit half a dozen countries and multiple destinations throughout the U.S. Sharon was a living example of Christ's admonition to "be of good cheer," sharing her love, creativity, and hope with all she knew, even during the most challenging times of her life.
Sharon is survived by her two daughters Susan Stahle and Allison (Nick) Wright; her two sons Phillip (Heather) Stahle and Paul (Ryan) Stahle; her two sisters Beverly (Duane) Larson and Ann Fillerup; her brother Bill (Jaralee) Wettstein; and her 13 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard, who died from Leukemia in 1986.
A public viewing for Sharon will take place from 9:30 - 10:30 am on Monday, November 9, at Russon Mortuary, 295 N. Main St., Bountiful, UT, 84010. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small, family memorial service will take place directly after, but all are invited to join via Facebook live @ https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary
.