Sharon Turner Yancey
1940 ~ 2019
Sharon Turner Yancey departed this life early in the morning on November 15, 2019 surrounded by those who call her mother, sister and grandmother.She was born on May 12, 1940 to Vinol S and Elva Jenkins Turner, and raised in Magna, Utah. She graduated from Cyprus High School in 1958 and married shortly after. Her marriage brought her three children whom she loved, supported and raised remarkably through the challenges that life tends to bring. Sharon worked for 30 years for the Travelers Insurance Company/UnitedHealthcare.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in a variety of capacities through the years including as stake young women's president, and primary president of the Spencer 4th Ward. She served as a full-time missionary in the Billings, Montana Mission from 2008-2010, a goal she had set long before.
Sharon is survived by three children, Cathy (Randy) Sylvester, David (Kara) Yancey and Jeff Yancey; 9 grandchildren and their spouses, and 4.5 great-grandchildren. Other survivors include her two brothers, Larry (Vera) Turner, Paul (Sharon) Turner; with four nieces and four nephews she called "tweegits." She is preceded in death by her parents and many friends.
Sharon was cherished by all who knew her. She excelled at the title of grandma. She selflessly cared for her own mother in her home for 3 years, all while working a full-time job, cherishing grandkids and serving her family, friends and Savior. That tenacity assured her independence for as long as her body would allow. She left this life on her own terms; surrounded by those who loved her, sharing stories, tears and laughter.
A public viewing will be held at Peel Funeral Home, 8525 West 2700 South in Magna, UT on Wednesday, November 20 from 6-8. All are welcome to attend a funeral service on Thursday, November 21 at noon at the Spencer 4th Ward building, 8181 W. Breeze Drive in Magna, UT. The funeral will be preceded by a viewing from 11-11:45 a.m. Online condolences: www.peelfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019