4/22/1972 ~ 3/27/2019

On the morning of March 27, 2019, Shaun Fackrell passed away unexpectedly at his home in West Valley City, Utah.

Shaun touched many people's lives as he served as a Pastor at The Salt Lake City Mission for over a decade. He never refused help to a soul in need, and brought light with him every place he went.

Shaun is survived by his mother, Char McCuaig; nephew, Tyler McCuaig; sister, Jama Bulfer; brother-in-law and friend Tony Bulfer; his grandparents, Larry and LaVon Riggs; and many Cousins, Aunts, and Uncles.

A memorial and celebration of Shaun's life will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary at 4670 South State Street in Murray, Utah, A Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and the Memorial Service starting at 11:00 a.m.

Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.



