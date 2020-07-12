1967 ~ 2020

Shawn R. Newman passed away quietly from natural causes in Seattle Washington at the Swedish Edmonds Hospital. Shawn was born to Jack and Donna Newman on March 6, 1967 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the youngest of five boys, (Brothers: Gary, David, Randy, and Brent Newman).

He is survived by three brothers, (Gary, Randy and Brent) and two daughters (Kaylee and Deseree). Shawn made friends easily and enjoyed camping and fishing. He was also a certified master mechanic and enjoyed working on cars from a very early age. He was always happy to help others and enjoyable to be around. He always lifted your mood when in his presence. Shawn's most treasured possession was his testimony of the Savior. In this he was unshakable! Welcome home Shawn.



