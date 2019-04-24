Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Taylorsville North Central Stake Center
3020 West 4700 South
West Valley City, UT
Shaye J. Roberts


Shaye J. Roberts Obituary
Shaye J. Roberts
1971 ~ 2019
Shaye June Roberts, 48, passed away peacefully at her home in Salt Lake City on April 19, 2019, after losing a hard-fought battle with alcoholism. Shaye was born on March 19, 1971, in Salt Lake City to David D. Roberts and Melba Twitchell Roberts.
Shaye's greatest treasure was her son, Brenen, and she felt privileged to be his mom. Shaye loved her family and friends deeply. People were drawn to her gregarious and easy-going personality, her witty humor, and her warm kindness. She had a funny story and a smile on hand for everyone, even a stranger. She graduated from Eagle Gate College on the President's List in the dental assistant program. Shaye was an avid reader, history buff, trivia master, and was an altruist to her core. Her final act of giving was the donation of her corneas to someone in need.
Shaye is survived by her parents, son, Brenen, brother, Brian (Virginia) Roberts, niece, Belen, sister, Cameron (James) Carnivale, nephews, David, Samuel, and Ryan, and sister, Abby (Adam) Sherlock.
A viewing will be held Friday, April 26th from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the Taylorsville North Central Stake Center, 3020 West 4700 South, West Valley City, followed by a graveside service at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, Salt Lake City.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 24, 2019
