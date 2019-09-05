Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Sheila Ogden
Sheila Anderson Ogden


1935 - 2019
Sheila Anderson Ogden
1935 ~ 2019
Our special loving wife, mom and grandma, Sheila Anderson Ogden, passed away peacefully September 1, 2019. She was born January 20, 1935 in Delta, UT to Aaron Elton and Sarah Leland Roberts Anderson.
Sheila is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in many callings. Because of her passion for music, she served as Ward Chorister for many years. She loved the gospel and serving.
Sheila was given many gifts in her life. She had the gift of healing, the gift of listening, the gift of unconditional love, but her family is her greatest gift of all.
She is survived by her husband Glen Samuel Ogden, children: Ken (Leanne) Ogden, Jack (Karleen) Ogden, Steve Ogden, Karen (Kent) Boren, Randy (Kim) Ogden, and Marjorie (Steven) Crellin, 31 grandchildren, and 48 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by one grandson Samuel, two granddaughters April and Megan and one great granddaughter Madison.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at the Patriot Ridge Ward, 4615 W. Patriot Ridge Dr. Herriman, UT. A viewing will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at the same location and one hour prior to services on Saturday. Interment at Delta Cemetery at 3:30 P.M.
Our family would like to thank Hospice for their loving care.
www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 5, 2019
