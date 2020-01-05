|
Sheila R. Roeder
Dec 2, 1939 ~ Dec 20, 2019
How do you describe an Angel?
Our irreplaceable, extraordinary, and unforgettable matriarch was welcomed into the loving arms of her husband Friday Dec. 20th. Sheila was a beam of light in this world and knew no strangers. Unconditional love & kindness was the very fabric of who she was; which is why people couldn't help but gravitate to her loving and selfless spirit, positive attitude, and contagious laugh. She was truly one of a kind.
She met the love of her life Arlan, at the age of 14. They were married in 1956. Together they had three children-Sharlan, Lee, and Richard. Each would describe their childhood as "Perfect". Family boating trips, & camping trips with family and friends, as well as frequent get-togethers were a regular in the Roeder household. There was never a dull moment. She created a warm & loving environment for her family, which was always filled with laughter.
Sheila was a "Giver", which is probably why she loved Christmastime and made it so special for everyone around her. She gave of her time, kindness, advice, and friendship without expecting anything in return. She had a work ethic that was hard to surpass. She was strong, stubborn, and fiercely loyal...she was our rock.
Sheila was the BEST grandmother. She created special bonds with each of her 8 grandchildren-whether it was "singing for your breakfast" on Sat. mornings, mail away goodie packages, or her famous back scratches. She told each of them how special they were to her & she meant it completely.
On Dec 20th while her family was weeping, the Angels rejoiced at the return of one of their own.
Sheila is survived by her children-Sharlan (Jack), Lee (Tina), Rich (Diane), Her grandchildren-Jennifer (Jeremy), Katherine (Aaron), Christopher, Jake, Ty, Heather (Sherri), Seth (Roberta), and Ryan (Elle). As well as her 10 great-grandchildren-with one on the way. And too many friends to account for.
She is preceded in death by her husband Arlan, and sister Sandra.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 5, 2020