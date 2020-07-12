1/1
Sheldon and Nancy Richins
In Loving Memory
We sadly announce the passing of our beloved parents Nancy Mae Feaman Richins, and Sheldon D. Richins, just a short 19 days apart.
Nancy was born September 20, 1937 and lived most of her life in Henefer, Utah. She passed away June 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by loving family.
Sheldon was born June 20, 1936 and was a life long resident of Henefer. He passed away June 29, 2020 also at home with family.
Married 64 wonderful years, their posterity includes four children, Kathy (Jon) Stephens, Joyce (Rex) Housley, Dan (Bonita) Richins, and Kirt (Raegan) Richins, 18 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren.
Due to current health regulations, private family services were held. Interment was in the Henefer Cemetery. Individual detailed obituaries are available at walker-mortuary.Com.

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 12, 2020.
