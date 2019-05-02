1925 ~ 2019

Sheldon Claren Schofield passed away peacefully at home on April 29, 2019, at the age of 93 surrounded by family. He was born on July 16, 1925, in Spring City, Utah, to Claren and Jessie Schofield. He was the oldest of six children. He married June Miller Schofield on June 12, 1953, in the Manti Temple. They are the parents of four children: Susan (Rich) Firmage of Kaysville, UT; Paul (Kelli) Schofield of Farmington, UT; Ross (Liz) Schofield of Provo, UT; MaryAnn (Barrett) Powley of Las Vegas, NV. They have 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Sheldon graduated from North Sanpete High School May of 1942. He was involved in sports and excelled in music. He played in a big band orchestra and in a trumpet trio where he won many contests throughout the state. He served in the Merchant Marines during WWII in the Pacific Theatre. After the war ended, he attended Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, where he was appointed yearbook editor. He later graduated with a teaching degree from Brigham Young University. Sheldon taught in the Provo School District for 19 years at Wasatch, Sunset, and Provost Elementary Schools, and he was the manager of the Provo School District Credit Union for 29 years.

Sheldon served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in many capacities. He served in the British Isles mission from 1949-1951. For over 20 years, he was an ordinance worker in the Provo Temple. Sheldon served a mission with his wife, June, in the Washington D.C. temple from 1996-1997.

Sheldon enjoyed many activities with his family and friends including hunting, fishing, traveling, and taking long drives in the mountains. He spent quality time with his grandchildren watching them jump on the trampoline, playing checkers one on one, and sitting around the kitchen table playing Phase 10. Sheldon enjoyed traveling the world with June and their childhood friends, the Sanpete Group. These friendships have continued for over 60 years; each month they looked forward to getting together for lunch. Sheldon loved listening to big band music, watching the Lawrence Welk Show, and attending BYU athletics.

He was preceded in death by his wife, June, his parents, and all of his younger siblings, Francis (Norma), Maurine (Allen) Nielson, Shirley (Enzley) Pickett, Don, and Waide. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, along with three sisters-in-law, Veda Schofield, Ernalee Schofield, and June's twin sister Jean Frischknecht.

Sheldon wanted to express thanks and appreciation to the nurses who assisted him daily over the past 3 years. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Oak Hills 1st Ward LDS Chapel 1038 N. 1200 E., Provo, Utah. There will be a viewing at the Walker Sanderson Funeral Home 85 E. 300 S. Provo, Utah, on Friday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and at the chapel on Saturday morning prior to the service from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Manti City Cemetery in Manti, Utah.

