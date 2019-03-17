Sheldon Lemoyne Neeshan

1944 ~ 2019

West Jordan, UT-Sheldon Lemoyne Neeshan, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend began his next adventure on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He passed away due to cancer complications in Murray, Utah.

Sheldon was born on September 14, 1944 in Wenatchee, Washington to Captain Herbert S. Neeshan and Iva M. Hatch Neeshan Dewar. He attended Judge Memorial and West High School. He met his lifelong love Charlene working at Hotel Utah in 1963. They married in July 1965 in Elko, Nevada. They had many great adventures together. Sheldon served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1965 to 1967. Sheldon attended University of Utah and received a bachelor's degree in economics, with a minor in philosophy, as well as a 4-year journeyman machinist degree. Sheldon worked at Kennecott open pit mine for many years, then worked in various management positions in aerospace and manufacturing.

Sheldon loved spending time with family and friends, fishing, hunting, camping, history, news, and travel.

He was preceded in death by his son in law Stephen Troy Schlutz and brother Kenneth Dewar. He is survived by his wife Charlene M. Peterson Neeshan, daughters Lisa (Troy), Michelle, and Victoria (Narciso Angel) Neeshan, grandchildren Alexandria (Zach), Andrew (Katie), Aubrey (Josh) Affleck, Nikita Neeshan, Jonathan Anderson, great grandchild Desmyn Gage, brother James Neeshan, niece Psyche Neeshan, and nephew Kenneth Dewar. He will also be missed by many other nieces, nephews, and friends.

A viewing will be held prior to funeral services Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at City View Memoriam, 1001 East 11th Avenue Salt Lake City, Utah at 11:00 am with services starting at 12:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Special thanks to Liberty Dialysis (Karen, Natalie, Nelson, Amy), Dr. Sey Lau, Dr. Low, and the many other doctors and nurses who cared deeply for and about Sheldon.

Sheldon was devoted to his family and touched many lives with his advice and by being an example of what a man should be. This world will be a lesser place without him. As he said, "We are all infinitesimal specks in this universe that make up a larger meaning."

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary