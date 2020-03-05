|
|
1962 ~ 2020
Shellee Jansen Van Dam passed away peacefully at home on March 2, 2020. Shellee was born to Mildred Alice Green and Elmer John Jansen, Midvale Utah. She married Richard Troy Van Dam in 1993.
Shellee is survived by, her son, Kody (Cheryl) Miller, daughter, Kami Miller, brother Stanley (Louise) Jansen, and grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, husband, Troy, and sister, Linda Patience.
A family and friends visitation and graveside services will be held at a later date at the Midvale City Cemetery located at 7505 S. Holden Street, Midvale, UT. View full Obituary and leave condolences at www.ipscrematory.com
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020