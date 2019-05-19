Shelley S. Forman

6/22/1953 ~ 5/15/2019

Shelley Soulier Forman, greatly loved wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and teacher passed away at the age of 65 on May 15, 2019. She was born to Wesley and Lucille Soulier in Salt Lake City, Utah and was sealed to her eternal mate Glen Leslie Forman in the Salt Lake Temple on March 24, 1977.

The crowning achievement of her life was raising five wonderful children.

She was an outstanding teacher for more than twenty-five years.

She is survived by her husband Glen, two sons, and three daughters, Doug (Jolynn) Forman, Provo; Emily (Kirt) Lillywhite, Provo; Trisha (David) Bracken, Riverton; Jake (MaryAnn) Forman, West Jordan; and Jaime (Matt) McMurry, Lehi; and 18 loving grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 in the Crescent Ridge Stake Center, 1265 East 11000 South, Sandy UT. Friends are invited to greet the family during the viewing on Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and again on Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 10:45 am at the same location. For extended obituary or to share a memory, please visit larkincares.com.



