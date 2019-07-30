|
|
Shelly Marie O'Meara
1958 ~ 2019
Our beloved Shelly left us early Tuesday morning, July 23, 2019. She was born to Jack K. and Reva F. Snyder on June 9, 1958. Shelly was a Registered Nurse, spending 28 years at the U of U and for the last year she lived her dream as a VA nurse. No matter where Shelly went, she spread joy and love. For those that knew her well, she was often a saving grace. Shelly loved the beach and loved to travel. She was an avid history buff and loved antiquing. Shelly especially enjoyed Shark Week and the Dog Show on Thanksgiving weekend. But her greatest joy was her family. In her years as a nurse she had many accomplishments. She started the Parkinson's Program at the U of U, which included the study of deep brain stimulation. She was also a clinical nurse coordinator for Neurosurgery for many years and was published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Shelly will be missed by so many. She is survived by her partner, George Tudder, daughter, Sarah Jo (Sam) Gordon, son, Ryan (Amidy) O'Meara, her 6 grandchildren and so many who called her mom and grandma. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Chapel, 1950 East, Dimple Dell Road, Sandy, Utah 84092. A gathering of friends and family will take place one-hour prior from 10:00 - 11:00 am. Interment will take place at the Valley View Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Deseret News on July 30, 2019