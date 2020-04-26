Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sherilyn Gallo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherilyn Gates Gallo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherilyn Gates Gallo Obituary
1944 ~ 2020
On the morning of Saturday, April 18th, this beauty was reunited with her beloved Philip, beautiful parents, and cherished friends and family members above. We have no doubt Philip is cooking up a feast to celebrate her arrival and welcome her home. Probably something spicy.
It's been a long road for her with a devastating disease that took her mind a long time ago. Our hearts have been missing her for years already. We are comforted to know she is at peace now.
We will remember Sher as a force, a rebel, and a wild spirit. She worshipped her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved people, sunshine, gardening, chocolate, cheeseburgers, and always a bit of mischief. She ran her own business and had a gift for making friends everywhere she went.
She leaves behind her children, Todd (Cindy) Thompson, Jason (Kristen) Ward, Ingrid Searle, and Tracy (Renae) Gallo; her siblings Don (Merlene) Gates, Ken (Judy) Gates, Roxanne (William) Leonard, and Bruce (Debbie) Gates; and many very loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Goulda and Cummings Gates; her husband Philip; and her son's Robert and Philip Jr.
In light of recent restrictions, we will be celebrating her life over her birthday weekend in St. George, UT on July 11, 2020 when we can hold each other again.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -