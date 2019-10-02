Home

Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Cobblestone 2nd Ward Meetinghouse
420 West 100 North
Providence, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Cobblestone 2nd Ward Meetinghouse
420 West 100 North
Providence, UT
View Map
1940 - 2019
On September 27, 2019, Sherma Kaye Johnson Andrus passed away at home in Providence, Utah. Sherma was born July 26, 1940 in Vernal, Utah to James Wallace and Lela Goodrich Johnson. She married and was then sealed to Joseph Milo Andrus in the Salt Lake Temple in 1968.
Sherma was preceded in death in 2001 by her husband Milo, and in 2002 by her son, Christopher Boyce Andrus; also, a brother, James Byron and sister Patricia Anne. She is survived by her sons David Milo (Jadie) Ammon, Idaho and Jonathan Brent (Bethany) in Layton, Utah. Sherma's surviving siblings are Rey Johnson (Carolyn) Highland, Utah, Wayne Johnson (Dora) Saint Anthony, Idaho, and Wyoma Lund (Hank) Providence Utah.
Funeral services will be held in the Cobblestone 2nd Ward Meetinghouse at 420 West 100 North, Providence, Utah on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 12:00 noon, with a viewing prior from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Logan City cemetery.
Full obituary online at: https://www.allenmortuaries.net/m/obituaries/Sherma-Andrus/Memories
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 2, 2019
