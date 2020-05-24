|
|
Sherma Darlene Lind Yeates
1943 ~ 2020
Sherma Darlene Lind Yeates, beloved wife, grandmother and friend, passed away Monday, May 18 at home after a long fight with a host of ailments including Parkinson's and chronic lung diseases. Though these relentless villains kept knocking her down, she rebounded continuously - determined to keep going while serving others. She was known for her parting line to family and friends which always ended, "I love you." Godspeed to a wonderful woman.
Sherma was born in Logan, Utah on March 7, 1943 to Merla Robinson and Lloyd Christian Lind. She met her future husband, Ed, in journalism classes at the University of Utah. Both fell in love with each other and the profession which they proudly held together, in common, following graduation. They were married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple in 1967 and remained avid U of U Alumni and Ute fans. As an undergraduate, Sherma won the William Randolph Hearst Award for Excellence in Writing. As a professional journalist, she worked at the Deseret News and later as a correspondent for the Green Sheet Newspapers. She decided to end her working career early to raise a family.
She was a proud graduate of Jordan High School and a member of the Jordan High School Alumni Association where she served tirelessly in fund raising events for scholarships and as editor of the "Jordan Centennial" newsletter. In her younger years, she was a beloved primary teacher, room mother and an elementary school PTA President and Vice President. She was active with the Utah PTA and was awarded the Golden Apple Award in 1991 for her outstanding contribution to children.
Family and friends were most important to her. Loved ones often found themselves the recipient of a heartfelt note or gift just because they were in her thoughts. She was always giving to those in need or offering endless volunteer hours to help others. With mom, friends became family. She shared her love of holidays and parties and made growing up a joy. She was a mom that you could go to for anything and we will miss our long conversations about movies and life. Daily phone calls would start with her asking about each grandchild by name and how they were doing. She loved spending time with them, never missing a dance recital or football game. Our family Disneyland trips through the years are cherished memories. She taught us to speak our mind when needed, stand up for what is right and love with all our hearts. Mom, you were our angel with your sweet smile and cute giggle. We know you will be watching over us until we are together again. You will live in our hearts and are part of each of us. Free now from all the medicines and illness; spread your wings, be free and fly. We love you!
Sherma is survived by her husband, Edward; daughter, Julie (Dennis) Forsling and son, Christopher; grandchildren, Jacob (Becca) Forsling, Sara (Alex) Johnson, and Abbie Forsling. Preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Merla Lind, and many loving uncles and aunts.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. David Breding and staff for their compassionate care throughout the years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services will be limited to immediate family. A Celebration of Life will be announced for a later date when conditions improve. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Jordan High School Alumni Association Scholarship Fund or for scholarships at the University of Utah Communications Department. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on May 24, 2020