1943 ~ 2019

Sherman Agearl Hoskins, 76, of Farmington, Utah passed away in the comfort of his own home on June 10, 2019 from Leukemia. Sherm was born in Ogden, Utah on January 12, 1943 to Afton Agearl Hoskins and Gwelda Fielding. They taught him at a young age the importance of family and how to work hard, which instilled in him a strong work ethic that he passed on to his family. Family was a priority to him throughout his life and he always involved them in everything he did.

Sherm loved playing sports and he passed this passion on to his children and grandchildren. He especially loved watching his children and grandchildren compete. He loved coaching sports and strived to make a difference in the lives of those he coached. He volunteered his time on the Wasatch Front Football League and was respected by his peers.

He was a CPA and was employed by the IRS and Hill Air Force Base. He also worked for the State of Utah as the Deputy Director for the Department of Natural Resources. His second "job" was preparing taxes and cheerfully answering tax questions for his clients.

Sherm served faithfully in the LDS church and held many callings including a mission to England, stake clerk, bishoprics, and missions to the Heber Valley Camp and Rose Park 4th Ward, just to name a few. He joyfully served with Marsha at Heber Valley Camp and the Rose Park 4th Ward. He had unquestionable faith and love for our Savior, Jesus Christ, and loved serving others.

Most of all, Sherm loved people! He had friends everywhere and was always running into someone that he knew. He was admired by all and made everyone feel, as though they, were his best friend. Sherm never sought the spotlight, but his outgoing personality and contagious smile often made him the center of attention.

He loved to spend time at Causey Cabin and Bear Lake and enjoyed time in the outdoors riding snowmobiles, ATVs, and wave runners with his family. He loved to travel with Marsha to other countries and experiencing different cultures around the world. His zeal for travel increased when he and Marsha picked up their children from missions around the world. He was especially touched by his recent trip with Marsha to the holy land as he walked where the Savior walked; something he did throughout his life.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and eternal companion Marsha (Smith) of 54 years and his children, Trevor Hoskins (Sarah), Tyler Hoskins (Suzette), Shaunna Godwin (Jared), Sherice Butler (Dan), and Tyson Hoskins (Angie), and brothers Gordon Hoskins, Dennis Hoskins, and DeVerl Hoskins. He had 20 adoring grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother Gwelda Fielding Hoskins, father Afton Hoskins and brother Mark Hoskins. Sherm was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone.

We express our appreciation to the professional team at Huntsman Cancer Institute for their love, care, and support during his struggle with Leukemia.

A viewing will be held at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary in Kaysville (400 North Main Street) on Friday, June 14 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at the Farmington South Stake Center (695 South 200 East) on Saturday, June 15 at 11:00 AM with a viewing from 9:00 to 10:30 AM. Sherm will be laid to rest at the Farmington Cemetery.

