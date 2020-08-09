1944 ~ 2020
Sherrie Ann Savage, our dear mother, nana, and friend returned home on August 6, 2020. Sherrie was born on July 20, 1944, in Ephraim, Utah to Milton James and Bernell Hansen. She was born in her grandparents' home in the midst of World War II as her father was serving his country in the Army Air Corp. Upon her father's return from the war, her family would move to Provo and later to Orem, Utah where she would spend most of her life. However, she always had a special place in her heart for her grandparents and their Ephraim home. Sherrie graduated from Orem High School and attended Utah State University. Sherrie married Walter Layton in 1964 (later divorced). She married Neal Savage in 1981 and their marriage was later sealed in the temple. She was blessed with three children, Greggory (Tamara) Savage of Draper; Melissa (Michael) Clayton of Orem; and Emilee (Shane) Wright of Provo. Neal also had three children from a prior marriage, Malinda (Matthew) Melville of Orem; Nathan (Shannon) Savage of Draper; and Anna Savage of Lehi. Sherrie left this world with 13 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren and together with Neal they had 23 grandchildren and 12 great-children. Sherrie was preceded in death by her husband Neal and her parents and is survived by her brother Marc Hansen.
Sherrie faced head-on the challenge of being a single mother as she worked to raise her two oldest children through some often-difficult times. She was tenacious and would do anything for her children and later her grandchildren. She cared for her grandparents in their final years and spent countless hours taking care of her parents prior to their deaths. She was a devoted friend to many, offering help and support wherever she could. She would push through her own troubles to help others get through theirs. She faithfully served for many years in the primary and young women programs of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as well as other callings. She welcomed opportunities to be in the temple. She greatly enjoyed the time she spent volunteering in the gift shop at the Utah Valley Regional Medical Center where she made some dear friends.
Sherrie loved dance and passed that love on to her youngest daughter as well as many of her granddaughters. She co-owned a dance studio in Orem for a time.
Sherrie found her greatest joy in those who called her "nana" because she was so much more than just a grandma. Sherrie was absolutely devoted to her grandchildren. From sharing Diet Cokes with her oldest grandchild to just holding and loving her two great-grandsons born just months before her passing, she made each of them feel special. She spent countless hours at dance recitals, athletic events, school and church programs, graduations, birthday celebrations, holiday get togethers and just spending time with them. Nana was, of course, the favorite babysitter and was always there with a helping hand. She relished the opportunity to take her grandchildren on an individual trip to New York City and enjoyed nothing more than having all of the grandchildren together, whether on a cruise ship, at a Hawaiian resort or the pool at Riverside Country Club. Each of her grandchildren knows that their nana loved them without condition or limit. Sherrie leaves behind an amazing legacy in the impact she had on them.
Sherrie faced the challenge of suffering from Lupus for three decades and in recent years she courageously battled Parkinson's disease and other health challenges. But to the very end, nothing kept her from being with her family until Parkinson's disease simply won out. And while disease won in this life, Sherrie had a testimony of the eternal family and the ultimate victory provided by her Savior. As a family, we express our unending love for her and join her in that testimony, looking forward with faith to the day we are all together again. We are grateful for all she has done for us and will work hard to carry forward the courageous legacy she left to us.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to the Lupus Foundation of America or the National Parkinson Foundation.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, August 11th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary, 495 South State Street, Orem, Utah. A private graveside memorial service will take place on August 12th followed by interment in the American Fork City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.sundbergolpinmortuary.com
.