Sherrie Ann Waller

1941 - 2019

Sherrie Ann Waller, age 77, of Salt Lake City, passed away peacefully June 22, 2019, with family by her side.

Sherrie was born to Chester and Thelma Burgener August 13, 1941 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Sherrie graduated from Olympus High School in 1959 and studied English at the University of Utah. She worked for the FBI, FAA, Utah Tennis Association, and volunteered at numerous organizations.

Sherrie was creative, compassionate, intelligent, charismatic, and strong. She enjoyed writing, music, the arts, traveling, family activities, spectator sports, and was an avid tennis player. She had a special love for infants, elderly, and animals. She taught a community dog grooming course for Granite School District. Above all, Sherrie was proud of her children and grandchildren.

Sherrie was married to Joseph Newell Waller in 1961 and divorced in 1979. She is survived by four children: Joseph Newell Waller Jr and wife Karolee; Amy Waller; Ann Salmons and husband David Bruce; and William Chester Waller and wife Mellisa. She is also survived by her sister Norma Jean, and by seven grandchildren: Josephine, Caroline, David, Joseph, Grace, Daniel, and Brooks.

A viewing will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 from 9:30am to 10:45am, followed by a service at 11:00am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 4100 South Camille Street, Salt Lake City, Utah 84124.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in support of the University Neuropsychiatric Institute Psychiatric Hospital (https://healthcare.utah.edu/foundation/give.php).



