Sherry Elaine Morrill

December 15, 1945 ~

July 4, 2019

Sherry Elaine Morrill, age 73, died on July 4, 2019 in Springville, UT, with family by her side.

Sherry was born on December 15, 1945 to Ethel Harrison (Williams) Schneider and Fredrick Joseph George Schneider in St. John's Hospital, Santa Monica, CA. She received a Christian baptism at the Community Methodist Church in Inglewood, CA at the age of 5, then joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the age of 15.

Sherry met David Grant Morrill on a blind date, and shortly thereafter the couple was sealed for all eternity in the Los Angeles Temple on May 7, 1965. They are the parents of six children: Jennifer Morrill, Heather (Christopher) Tolen, Tony (Kathleen) Morrill, Rebecca (Gary) Hagen, Matthew (Elizabeth) Morrill, and Daniel Morrill. Fumiko Tada Iwasaki also became a daughter of their hearts when she came to live with the family during her high school years.

Sherry was talented and creative, and often could be found in the sacred sanctuary of her sewing room, from whence many projects (sewing, painting, quilting, stained glass, and more) emerged. She was courageous in facing life's challenges, raising her family, and even earning her pilot's license while pregnant with her third child. She was deeply committed to the Gospel of Jesus Christ, serving as a Primary and Junior Sunday School president, Gospel Doctrine teacher, and early-morning seminary teacher for 15 years as she shared her abiding love for the Savior, Jesus Christ, with hundreds of youth in Glendora, CA.

She is survived in life by her husband, David, her seven children, her sister, Starr, 19 grandchildren, and 1 ¾ great-grandchildren.

A celebration of her life (in an open house style) will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Berg Mortuary of Provo, 185 East Center Street. All who knew Sherry and would like to come and pay respects and share memories are welcome to attend. Private graveside services for family and invited guests will be held at the Eastlawn Memorial Hills Cemetery in Provo, UT. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bergmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on July 14, 2019