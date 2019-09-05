Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodland Cemetery
E State Hwy 35
Kamas, UT
Sherry L. Harding


1947 - 2019
Sherry L. Harding Obituary
Sherry L. Harding
February 16, 1947 ~
September 4, 2019
Sherry passed away surrounded by her family who loves her.
She leaves behind her children Angie (Rod) Andra, Travis (Aliso) Ott, Mike (Tara) Blankenship; seven grandchildren; brother Mike (Cheri) Mikesell. Preceded in death by her daughter Teresa Ott.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 2:00 PM at the Woodland Cemetery, E State Hwy 35, Kamas.
Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Share your memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 5, 2019
