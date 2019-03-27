|
Sherry S. Hulse
1933 ~ 2019
Sherry Schaffer Hulse, loving wife and mother, passed from this life into the arms of her sweetheart and the presence of her Savior on March 25, 2019. She was born August 23, 1933 to Maitland James Schaffer and Hazel Stocks.
Services to celebrate her life will be held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Bountiful Tabernacle, 55 South Main, Bountiful, UT. A short viewing will be held that morning from 9:45-10:45. For full obituary visit www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 27, 2019