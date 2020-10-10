Sherryl Stewart Allan

1933 ~ 2020

Sherryl Stewart Allan peacefully passed away October 7, 2020 at her home in Draper, Utah. Born to William Preston and Olive Ethyl Morley Stewart on September 20. 1933 in Milburn, Utah. Married Walter Franklin Dexter Allan on March 15, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple.

Sherryl was preceded in death by her 3 granddaughters: Aubrey and Ashley Bateman and Brooke Bateman. She is survived by her husband Walter (Dexter) Allan, her daughter Kristine (Kenneth) Martin Idaho Falls, ID, Son Stewart (Becky) Allan Sandy Utah, Daughter Paulette Johnson Holliday, Utah, Son Kenneth (Janyce) Allan Draper, Utah, Son Walt Allan, Holladay, Utah, Daughter Liz Tidwell, Tucson, AZ. 23 Grandchildren and 27 Great Grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Monday evening October 12, 2020 at the Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 1007 S Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, UT 6-8 P.M. Sherryl will be interred at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Camp Williams on Tuesday October 13, 2020 starting at 12:30 P.M. The funeral/celebration will be recorded and available on the Jenkins-Soffe website for viewing.



