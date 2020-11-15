Sheryl Kranendonk
Riser
Sep. 8, 1948 - Nov. 12, 2020
SHERYL KRANENDONK RISER, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on November 12, after a long battle with kidney cancer. Sheryl fought for five years with optimism, hope, strength, and courage, but ultimately it was her unwavering faith and trust in the Lord (and His loving mercy toward her) that sustained her throughout her struggle.
Sheryl was born on September 8, 1948, to Jean and Frank Kranendonk in Salt Lake City, UT. She earned an English degree and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Utah, after which she taught several years of high school English. Sheryl had a great sense of humor and was blessed with beauty, grace, and sophistication. She was a beautiful singer and artist, an avid reader, and had a gift for writing poetry.
After waiting for her highschool sweetheart to return from his mission, Sheryl married and was sealed for time and all eternity to Rick Riser in the Salt Lake Temple on June 12, 1970. Over their 50 years of marriage they built a wonderful life and raised six children together: Kristi (Jason), Kandi (Ryan), Ami (Shawn), Ryan (Emily), Troy (Jenna), and Ashleigh (Morgan). Sheryl's greatest joy and accomplishment was being a mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with Rick and her family, and together they made many memories that will be forever cherished.
Sheryl is a proud member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She adored her Savior and Redeemer Jesus Christ, and served Him faithfully throughout her life. Her strong testimony and Christlike love and service assisted in bringing many people to the gospel. She stood as a beacon of hope and faith to everyone she came in contact with, and her sweet spirit blessed and enlightened innumerable lives.
Sheryl is preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband, six children, 17 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and three siblings. She is dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Sheryl's family gives their utmost thanks to the doctors, nurses, Hospice staff, and ward members who have served so diligently and lovingly.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the viewing and funeral services will be held in-person for immediate family only. We invite family and friends to watch the funeral proceedings live at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, November 17 through the following link: mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Events/southjordanutahcountryparkstake
.