Shiree Smith Christiansen
1943 - 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Shiree passed away peacefully in her bed surrounded by her loving family, due to pancreatic cancer.
Her experiences with horses and friends were at the center of her formative years.
While attending the University of Utah, Shiree was Personal Secretary to world famous sculptor, Avard Fairbanks. She worked on various projects with him, including the BYU Cougar.
Shiree married Renn June 21, 1967 in the Salt Lake Temple. They have 4 children and 7 grandchildren.
Shiree made lasting friendships with people from all walks of life. She was always generous with her support and knowledge. She enjoyed passing her life experiences onto others and celebrated their successes. She quietly served and left a lasting impact on the lives of the many she touched.
Shiree loved her friends. Some were family, some were mentors, and some were great teachers.
In light of COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020. Viewings for family and friends will be: Friday, September 18, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 10:00-10:45 a.m. Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary 4670 S. Highland Drive, Holladay, Utah 84117 Should friends desire, contributions in her name may be sent to: Adopt A Native Elder www.anelder.com For the full obituary, please visit http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/shiree-smith-christiansen/

Published in Deseret News from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
SEP
19
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Holladay-Cottonwood Mortuary
4670 South Highland Dr
Holladay, UT 84117
(801) 278-2801
