Shirleen Newell
1935 ~ 2019
Shirleen Slack Newell passed away November 28, 2019 in Sandy, Utah. She was born January 15, 1935 in Cedar City, Utah to Fredric Allen and Marcella Perry Slack (siblings Carma Hulet, Derald, Wendell, Alma, Jay, and Gordon Slack, all deceased). She grew up in Cedar City and Hurricane, Utah and graduated from Cedar High School. She received her bachelor's degree in Business Education at Utah State University in Logan. She taught business classes for many years at Juab High School. She married M. Clark Newell on June 22, 1960 in the St. George Temple. He passed away on March 3, 2003. They made their home in Mona, Utah for over 50 years. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed doing genealogy and working at the family history center. She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and served in many areas of that organization. She is survived by her children, Matthew Clark (Rea) Newell and Allyn (Mark) Malan. Shirleen's and Sam's family also includes Mary Jane (Blair) Warner, Paula (Mark) Soderborg, Saundra (Fred, deceased) Lawrence, and Ronald Clark (Shirley) Newell. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren, many great and great-great grandchildren with several on the way. While she was able, she remembered every birthday and made delicious candy for them every Christmas. The family thanks the staff at Alta Ridge Memory Care for their caring services.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 am with a visitation from 9:30-10:30 am at the Mona Ward chapel, 65 E. 100 N. Mona, Utah. www.andersonfh1866.com
