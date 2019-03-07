Shirlene Dimmick Redding

1935 - 2019

Taylorsville, UT-At 83, Shirlene returned to our Heavenly Father surrounded by loving family on March 2, 2019. She was born to Ford Aaron Dimmick and Effie V. Larsen March 6, 1935 in Roosevelt, UT. She had two siblings, Della and Carl.

Shirlene married Joseph William Redding May 23, 1953 and was later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. She treasured her family with all her heart!

Shirlene graduated from West High. She worked 17 years for Utah State Recovery Services. After retiring, she and Joe pulled a trailer throughout the southwest, traveling with many special friends. She attended and served faithfully in many callings and activities in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Joe and Shirlene served a mission at Cove Fort in UT. Her passion was family history!

She is survived by her husband; children Jody (Bill) Cruz, Larry (Rhonda) Redding, Leland (Paula) Redding and Wayne (Margaret) Redding; 25 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings.

A viewing will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, 6-8 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 S Redwood Rd, West Jordan, UT, 84123. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2:00 PM with a viewing one hour prior at the same location. To see full obituary, visit memorialutah.com.



