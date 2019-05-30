Shirlene Hendrickson

1942 - 2019

In memory of Shirlene, loving and devoted wife to Marvin Hendrickson. Shirlene passed away May 26, 2019. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on May 19, 1942 to LeRoy Jones and Shirlee Burris Jones. She attended West High School for a period of time. For many years, Shirlene and her family were involved with The Festival of Trees and decorated many beautiful trees for Primary Children's Hospital. She was also involved with the Ladies Auxiliary of the Salt Lake Home Builder Association and was part owner of the Treasure Valley Real Estate and Construction, the family business.

She is survived by husband Marvin, sister Cathy, sons Troy and David, granddaughter Lindsay, and grandson Spencer. She was loved by all who knew her.

Viewing and Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 31st from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking provided on the north side of the building. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 11:00 AM at Murray City Cemetery, 5490 South Vine Street.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Boys and Girls Club. View tribute slideshow and share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com

