Shirley Anderson
Hiatt
1929 - 2020
Shirley Anderson Hiatt, 91, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2020, in Draper, Utah, of causes incident to age.
Shirley was born July 16, 1929, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Byron D. and Nan Russell Anderson, the third of their four children. She attended local schools, graduating from East High School in 1946. She later attended the University of Utah and Brigham Young University. Shirley enjoyed an idyllic childhood on Harvard Avenue in Salt Lake City. She enjoyed horseback riding, drives up the canyon, and listening to radio programs with her family. Her father passed away when she was 13. The family pulled together to make ends meet and Shirley helped her mother a great deal at home and in caring for her younger brother, Steve.
Shirley was a gifted musician. She began piano lessons as a young girl and loved playing duets with her older sister, Karen; sometimes they would fall off the bench from laughing so hard. During her teenage years, she enjoyed accompanying a string quartet that performed for local events. She later trained extensively on the organ, studying with Tabernacle organist Roy Darley.
Shirley's mother remarried and moved to La Grande, Oregon, where Shirley met Richard G. Hiatt at a church dance in 1947. They were married on December 27, 1951, in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple, and lived for over 50 years in La Grande, relocating to Utah in 2006. They are the parents of three daughters, Barbara, Julie and Denise.
Shirley devoted her life to her family and to serving others. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She kept an immaculate home; grew petunias, gladioli, and raspberries; sat with her daughters as they learned piano; and supported Dick in his career pursuits. Shirley had a wonderful sense of humor and laugh, and was a good listener. She enjoyed reading and travel. She also had a keen interest in family history and spent years with her husband compiling stories and photos into beautiful albums. The histories were patiently researched to ensure accuracy and were meticulously written and organized, with insistence on perfect spelling and punctuation. These family histories will be cherished for generations. Always considerate of the needs of others, Shirley quietly served neighbors and friends and endeared herself to everyone she met with her gracious nature and gentle kindness.
Shirley was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout her life. She served for decades as a ward organist, and accompanied countless choirs, soloists, and musical groups. Her superb musicianship in church callings blessed many lives. She also served for two years in the La Grande 1st Ward Relief Society presidency. Shirley's faithfulness to the gospel of Jesus Christ and the loving care she showed her family will be her lasting legacy.
Shirley is survived by daughters Barbara Sweat (Dennis) of South Jordan, UT; Julie Higgins (Thomas) of Vancouver, WA; and Denise Haynie (Joseph) of Draper, UT; 8 grandchildren, Angela Hallstrom, Andrew Sweat, Anthony Sweat, Amy Huish, Benjamin Higgins, Julia Warren, Russell Higgins, and Emma Haynie; 25 great-grandchildren; and brother Stephen H. Anderson. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; sister Karen A. Russell; brother Russell B. Anderson; and great-grandson Wyatt Hallstrom.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Ashford Memory Care and Bristol Hospice. Shirley was tenderly cared for and beloved by her caregivers.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens in Sandy, Utah. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
