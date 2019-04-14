1931 ~ 2019

On April 11, 2019, Shirley Ann Harper Williamsen, 87, died peacefully at home of Alzheimer's disease. Shirley was born on November 4, 1931, in Salt Lake City, to Shirley and Effie Harper.

Shirley graduated from West High School where she edited the school paper. Her love of journalism led to her working for the University of Utah Chronicle. At the U she was a member of Tri-Delta sorority and met her husband Larry Williamsen. After graduating from college, she taught English and journalism at Millcreek Junior High for 27 years impacting many of her students' lives. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints faithfully serving in many positions including a service mission with her husband at Welfare Square.

Shirley was a larger than life figure to her family. She loved to travel. She and Larry traveled the world, sharing a connection with China and Hong Kong. She loved to Christmas shop in Hong Kong and Seoul. She was known for her beautiful afghans. She sold them at Mormon Handicraft, and many friends and family members were recipients of her handiwork. Shirley loved people and loved to laugh. Her children have magical memories of summers in California, skiing, and parties and ponies at the Valley.

Her legacy lives on in her children as they share her love of laughter, the value of education, and the importance of family. Shirley leaves behind her loving husband Larry, her children Lynnette Helotes, David (Patty), Thom (Gail) and Brooke; 11 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and her brother Brent (Kathy) Harper. She was preceded in death by her son Richard Scott and her sister Betty Culbertson.

A viewing for friends and family will be held Thursday, April 18, from 6-8 pm at Larkin Mortuary (260 East South Temple).

Funeral will be at 11 am on Friday, April 19, at the Hilltop Ward (589 East 18th Ave) with a viewing prior from 10:00 to 10:45 am. Following the service she will be buried in the Salt Lake City Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Stacy Vehar for the loving care she provided to Shirley during the last seven months of her life.

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 14 to Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary