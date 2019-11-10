Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Shirley Bishop
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Parkway 3rd Ward
10206 S. 3200 W.
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Parkway 3rd Ward
10206 S. 3200 W.
View Map
Shirley Ann Putscher Bishop


1943 - 2019
Shirley Ann Putscher Bishop Obituary
1943 ~ 2019
On November 6, 2019 in South Jordan, Utah, Shirley peacefully passed away and reunited with the love of her life. Born on February 21, 1943 to Paul Otto Putscher and Ella Frieda Lucas in Salt Lake City, Utah. On April 28, 1979 she married her one true love Dan Bishop in Lake Tahoe. Together they had a beautiful blended family of six children through which her legacy will continue to live on with Carrie Lopez (Mike Ames), Leslie Hoyt (Mike), Christy Jones (Marlon), Greg Bishop (Sharon), Todd Bishop (deceased) and Travis Bishop.
Shirley has 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, who she loved with all her heart and shared a special unique bond with.
Shirley worked for OC Tanner for over 30 years where she held various positions and made lifelong friends. After retiring she and Dan became snowbirds making many memories together. Shirley worked part time at Valley High as a lunch lady which she truly enjoyed and loved all she worked with.
Grams enjoyed many things in life such as going to the movies, shopping, Taco Tuesday, and watching her Utah Jazz. However, Grams greatest joy in life was spending time with her great grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, two sisters Ruthy Nunley (Bob) and Dottie Wilkerson.
Shirley is preceded in death by her husband of 30 years Dan Bishop, her son, both parents, three brothers Ralph, Paul, Gary Putscher and one sister Sandra Jean Putscher.
Funeral services will be held Friday November 15, 2019 at 11am at the Parkway 3rd Ward, 10206 S. 3200 W. Friends may call Thursday evening from 6-8 pm at Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 S. 2200 W. and Friday one hour prior at the church. Interment Riverton City Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
"We love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck"
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 10, 2019
