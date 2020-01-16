|
|
Shirley Ann Wilkes Thomas
Feb 26, 1925 ~ Jan 7, 2020
Shirley Ann Wilkes Thomas died peacefully in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Shirley was born in Inglewood, California on February 26, 1925, to William Leroy Wilkes and Eva Nancy Angeline McElrath. Shirley grew up in southern California and Mesa, Arizona. She graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor's degree majoring in both English and food science. Shirley was a skillful teacher and a gifted writer, who co-authored several religious books.
Shirley married Robert K. Thomas in the St. George temple in 1948. They were doting parents and grandparents to their three children and eleven grandchildren and twenty-eight great-grandchildren.
Shirley was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Shirley held many ward and stake positions and was a member of the Relief Society General Board. She also served six years as second counselor in the Relief Society General Presidency (1978-83) until Bob and Shirley were called to preside over the Melbourne, Australia Mission.
Shirley is survived by her son Ryan L. Thomas (Ann) and daughter Nancy Angeline "Angie" Hinckley (Stuart), ten grandchildren, and twenty-eight great-grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her husband Bob, her son Cornel W., her daughter-in-law Gretchen, and her grandson Sean M. Thomas. To send condolences and see the complete obituary with funeral service details, please go to www.premierfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 16, 2020