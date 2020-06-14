1953 ~ 2020

Shirley Ann Zeisloft (nee Russell) passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in LasVegas, NV, due to complications from cancer. She was 66.

Shirley was born on December 18,1953 to her parents Clair and Patricia Russell in Holiday, UT, where she graduated from Cottonwood high school. She briefly attended the University of Utah and the LDS business college in Salt Lake City, UT. Prior to marriage, Shirley served as Leader for the Young Womans Organization of her home LDS Ward.

She married her husband Jon Zeisloft in 1982, in Sandy, UT, and together with Jon she travelled throughout the Western US with his work. Besides the Salt Lake City area she lived in Saint George, UT, Elko, NV, Idaho Falls, ID and Las Vegas, NV.

Shirley's life-long hobbies were crocheting and cross-stitch projects primarily given to friends and family. In recent years she devoted much of her free time to enjoying and photographing humming birds in her yard. Due to her cheerful nature, Shirley was openly known as the favorite aunt of her many nieces and nephews, and was considered at her various church gatherings as the "Adopted Ward Grandma" and the "Baby Whisperer". Not revealed until after her passing, was her very supportive nature to several of her lady friends who were each enduring trying situations. She was loved by all who knew her.

Shirley is survived by her sisters Linda and Colleen, and her brothers Craig, Lee and Todd, all living in the Salt Lake City area. She is also survived by step-daughters from Jon's prior marriage, Julie Brown and Tami Johnson of Salt Lake City and Cindy Barber of Minneapolis. She is preceded in death by her parents Clair and Patricia, and by her brother Lynn.

Her cremated remains will be interred in a private ceremony at St. John, UT in early summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Susan B. Koman Foundation in Shirley's name.



