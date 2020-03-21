|
Shirley Riches
1931 ~ 2020
Shirley Car Leah Christensen Riches, 88, passed away March 18, 2020 in South Jordan, Utah. She was born March 29, 1931 in Provo, Utah, the only child of Harold Hilton and Ruth James Christensen. She was married to George Kyle Riches August 11, 1948 in the Logan Utah Temple. She was an excellent interior decorator, seamstress and cook. As a perfectionist she took pride in her family and home. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her children: Kay (Dennis) Larsen, Marty (Dianne) Riches, Lee Ann (Val) Whitehead; 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grand children; sisters-in-law Mary Jane Riches Petzar and Lois Keefer Riches. Per Shirley's request there will be no viewing nor funeral services. Interment in the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020