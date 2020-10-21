Shirley Edna Blanchard Beckstead
1926 ~ 2020
Shirley Edna Blanchard Beckstead passed away peacefully on October 13, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. She was born on December 8, 1926 in Salt Lake City, the oldest of three children born to Joseph Vern Blanchard and Edna Andrea Gunderson Blanchard. She married Shirl Hutchings Beckstead on January 26, 1948 in Ogden, Utah.
She grew up and lived in Midvale nearly her entire life. She lived in the same house at 30 Fern Drive (679 West) for 62 years before moving to Arizona 6 years ago to be closer to her daughter. She graduated from Jordan High School in 1944 where she was a cheerleader and proud Beetdigger. She worked at Vincent Drug as a 'soda jerk' in her teens and began a career in banking after graduation, working full and part-time for Zions Bank for over 30 years. Shirley won the title of "Queen of Midvale Harvest Days" in 1946. She was involved in the PTA at Midvale and Copperview Elementary Schools and served on the Board of Adjustments for Midvale City.
"The Shirleys'" door was always open to everyone, both human and animal. Mom rescued innumerable dogs and cats, and most ended up becoming part of the family. They were blessed with wonderful neighbors who cared about and looked out for each other.
Mom loved her grandchildren and was extremely proud of them. She also thought she had the cutest and smartest great-grandchildren ever born! She was an avid reader, a sports fanatic and a most loyal fan of the Utah Jazz.
She is survived by her daughter, Kristy Page (Jeff) Peoria, Arizona; four grandchildren: Nathan Page (Sarah), Coby Page (Natalie), Lindsay Page Bradburn (Keith), Brandt "Bubba" Page (Jordan), sister-in-law Georgia Blanchard McIff and eighteen great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, sister Audrey Margetts and brother Edward (Ted) Blanchard.
Funeral services will be held at Goff Mortuary, 8090 So. State Street in Midvale on Saturday, October 24 at 1 p.m. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 12-12:45 p.m. Interment at South Jordan City Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com