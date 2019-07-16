Salt Lake City, UT - Shirley (Gardner) Cromar returned home to her Heavenly Father Friday July 12, 2019. Born to Ross Vere Gardner and Dora Butterfield on March 18, 1936, she was the oldest of 6 children. She met Douglas Wayne Cromar while attending Granite High School and married him on August 4, 1952, and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple on October 24, 1956. They went on to raise 8 children while living in Holladay, Utah. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved serving in her many callings over the years. She cared deeply for Holladay and was the first female chairperson of the community council where she worked to bring the Mt. Olympus Senior Center to the community. She believed in working hard, whether it was on her immaculate yard or home and could learn just about anything from shingling a house to painting by reading a magazine. She had equal conviction about ending a day of hard work with a homemade banana malt. She was feisty and funny, with incredibly sharp wit. She was also incredibly intelligent and enjoyed curling up with a good book. She committed her life to doing what she felt was best for her family.

There will be a private memorial service held for her family followed by interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park in Salt Lake City, UT. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made in her name to Primary Children's Hospital.



Published in Deseret News from July 16 to July 17, 2019