Viewing
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 E Dimple Dell Rd.
Sandy, UT
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Sandy Midvalley 5th Ward
1175 E. 7800 S.
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Sandy Midvalley 5th Ward
1175 E. 7800 S.
Shirley Grace Hancok Obituary
Shirley Grace
Hancock
1926 ~ 2019
Sandy, Utah-Shirley Grace Anderson Tarro Hancock passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 92 and returned to her Heavenly Father and was reunited with her husband Edwin Hancock, daughter Jolynn Kitson, her parents Willis Franklin Anderson, Rose Margaret (Lewis) Anderson and her many brothers and sisters that preceded her in death. She will be dearly missed.
Family and friends are invited for a viewing at the Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy, UT on Sunday, March 30, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Sandy Midvalley 5th Ward at 1175 E. 7800 S. at 11:00 a.m. and a visitation will be held from 10:00-10:45 a.m. For the full obituary please go to www.larkinmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
