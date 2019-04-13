Shirley Gwen Lamb Buttars

7/10/1930-4/9/2019

Shirley Gwen Lamb Buttars passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 in Sandy, Utah. She was born on July 10, 1930 in Logan, Utah to Ferron Grant and Gwendolyn Pilkington Lamb. She graduated from Logan High School and later married Sherwin Buttars in the Logan LDS Temple. They had two children together, Randy K. Buttars and Kristine Buttars Duke. They later divorced.

Shirley lived in Palo Alto and Redwood City, California, Ogden, Brigham City, Murray and West Valley City, Utah. She worked for EIMAC Div. of Varian Assoc., later named Varian Medical Systems and retired after over 33 years with them.

Shirley enjoyed traveling, bowling, golfing, fishing, boating, water and snow skiing, square dancing, swimming, scuba/snorkeling and the Utah Jazz with her very dear friend, companion and sweetheart of 49 years, Frank Bradford.

Shirley is survived by her son, Randy and daughter, Kristine; 6 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; her very dear niece, Nancy Stringham Day and her husband, Wayne; nephew Robert Stringham and his wife, Sue; and loving friend and companion, Frank. She is preceded in death by her parents; one grandson; sister, Barbara Lamb Stringham and brother-in-law and many dear friends.

Funeral services for Shirley will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Homestead LDS Ward, 5605 Vine Street in Murray where friends and family may visit one hour prior to the service. Interment: Valley View Memorial Park, 4400 West 4100 South in West Valley City, Utah.

A special thank you to all of the many doctors, nurses and health care professionals who assisted with her care.

Condolences can be sent to www.valleyviewfh.com

