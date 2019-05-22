Services Mountain View Christian Assembly Church 300 East 8000 South Sandy, UT 84070 Funeral 11:00 AM Mountain View Christian Church 8000 S 300 E. Sandy , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Shirley Holladay Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Shirley Helen Holladay

Gold Bar, WA-Shirley Helen Holladay 87, of So. Jordan Utah passed away peacefully on the early morning of May 15, 2019 in Gold Bar Washington. Shirley was born on July 9, 1931 in Irwin Idaho to Hugh Leo and Gladys Martin. The Martins resided in Rose Park Utah where she finished growing up. Shirley was a graduate of West High School. She married Brent Lynn Holladay on September 15th 1956. They were married for 51 years.

Shortly after Brent's death, Shirley retired from her Manager position at The Bell Wines in Salt Lake City and moved to her new home in South Jordan, Utah where she remained until just recently. Shirley seemed to have some minor health issues that requiring extra care, so she moved to Washington to be with her daughter Robin and son in law Bob Agnew who graciously volunteered to look after her since her recent illness. Unfortunately, it was discovered that Shirley's health was not improving, rather it was declining drastically. Courageously Shirley declined treatments that could have extended her life a bit, but she felt that this would only postpone her anticipated journey into Heaven. To put it in her words, "I'm going home to be with Jesus" which she would say with a grand smile. Shirley never made a fuss whenever she got sick or wasn't feeling good. Her courage and strength made it hard for others to diagnose her health, even when it began to decline. She is our Hero.

Shirley will be remembered for a lot of things but what stands out most is her giving heart and sweet spirit. Shirley had many friends throughout her life cherishing those whom she would call her close friends. Shirley was always so spunky and full of life that we children honestly thought she would live to be hundred. It didn't take much to make her laugh.

Shirley was blessed to have had 19 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

Shirley made no qualms about her faith in God. It was her passion and She looked forward to attend her bible study group as well as meeting up with her best friend Connie at the hair salon each week to be with the ladies. She was a simple lady who didn't ask for much but gave everything. She will be greatly missed.

Shirley is survived by her remaining five children, Daniel J Holladay (Sigred) Robert L Holladay Robin Agnew (Bob) Jill L Jordan, Logan Holladay and her only remaining sister Madge Bathurst. Shirley is preceded in death by her mother and father, her Loving husband Brent Holladay and eldest daughter Tanya Hoagland. Also, Her brothers Huey Leo Martin Jr., Kay L. Martin and three Sisters, Renee Clark, Ila Rose Fife and Barbara Stoops.

A funeral will be held in her honor on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 11:00 am at Mountain View Christian Church, located at 8000 S 300 E. Sandy Utah 84070. Please send any flowers or cards to the church. Interment will be held at Holladay Memorial Park. 4900 S 1990 E Holladay UT. Funeral Services under the direction of Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary. Condolences may be shared with the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/shirley-helen-holladay/

