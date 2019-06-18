Shirley Ione Mortensen Goodrich

1935 ~ 2019

Santa Clara, Utah - Shirley Ione Mortensen Goodrich wrote a letter to her classmates a few years ago that read, "What a life! I love it!" And, Shirley made life better for everyone who knew her.

Shirley passed away, peacefully, on June 14, 2019, at her home in Santa Clara, Utah, with family and the love of her life at her side.

Born on August 27, 1935 in Alamosa, Colorado, she was the first child of Kenneth and Gladys Mortensen. She spent her childhood in Colorado, Utah County, Ogden, and moved to Vernal when she was in high school. It was there that she met life-long friends and fell in love with Blaine "Bud" Goodrich. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on May 17, 1954. Their love welcomed five children into their home: Stephen (Sharon), Diane (Vernon Benson), Nancy (Forrest Anthon), Richard (Amy), and Paul (Jodi).

Shirley loved children and actively served them through the PTA and as a Team Mother for several sports teams. She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as Primary President and in the Relief Society. She and Blaine fulfilled a six-year Church Service Mission at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building.

Our mother loved to laugh, gather her family together, go on outings with her girlfriends, and spin a good tale. While she worked briefly at Continental Bank (US Bank), she made a career of making her home a place where people felt welcome, wanted, loved and accepted.

We will remember Shirley for her examples of goodness, her delicious cooking, and her ability to laugh. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, family, and friends.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 65 years, their 5 children, 19 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, as well as sisters-in-law, Lila Wilkins and Billie Clayton, and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, David, and sister, Katherine. The family wishes to express gratitude to Hospice and caregivers that allowed Shirley to stay in her home.

We will celebrate her life on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Santa Clara 16th Ward Chapel, 3825 Rachel Drive, Santa Clara, Utah. A visitation will be held prior to services, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Ivins City Cemetery, Ivins, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.

Published in Deseret News on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary